Razer’s wireless Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse nears Amazon low at $100, more from $22

Amazon is offering the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally around $125, today’s deal comes within $2 of the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. The Basilisk Ultimate features Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless technology, which makes it “25% faster than competing mice” with an extreme low-latency interface. The switches are also “3x quicker” than traditional options thanks to being optical. Plus, both the mouse and charging dock have Chroma lighting which delivers 16.8 million color combinations. There are 11 programmable buttons which let you really dial in and configure this mouse to suit any playstyle. Take a deeper dive into this high-end mouse in our hands-on review. Then, head below for additional deals.

More on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse:

With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. Wired and Wireless usage modes, HyperSpeed Wireless technology (2.4 GHz dongle),1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use.

