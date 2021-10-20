LEGO Black Friday VIP Weekend 2021 sale announced ahead of November

As details around the greater Black Friday shopping extravaganza begin to pop up, the LEGO Group is now getting in on the action. Officially announcing its upcoming VIP Weekend sale, the pre-Black Friday event delivers some notable savings alongside freebies and more. Head below for all of the LEGO Black Friday VIP Weekend sale expectations and what we know so far.

The LEGO Group’s annual Black Friday sale, or better known as Brick Friday in the past, has long been one of the best times of the year to score new creations. Previous years have delivered several stacked promotions that add extra value onto just-released kits to go alongside all-new debuts and more.

Today is now giving builders a first look at what to expect leading up to the shopping event, as the LEGO Group is now announcing its annual Black Friday VIP Weekend sale. Different from the actual Black Friday sale which will go live just after Thanksgiving, this aspect of the overall holiday shopping season goes live about a week before. This year’s festivities will officially be held over a 2-day period, with things kicking off on November 20 and running through the 48 hours until November 21.

What to expect from the event?

One thing is for sure, and that’s the fact that getting in on the LEGO VIP Weekend savings before Black Friday will mean having a LEGO VIP account. I mean, it’s even in the name! If you haven’t already signed up, becoming a member is entirely free and offers perks like early access to sets and the ability to earn points for every dollar you spend on LEGO.

Speaking of, the event will also see a double VIP points promotion go live. That’s more or less the signature aspect of the annual sale, and we’re not expecting things to change from previous years. This will give shoppers a chance to lock-in early gifts while putting some extra credit in their pockets to spend on new creations down the line.

Another incentive will be available in the form of gift with purchases, which require builders to hit a certain spend threshold to score a free kit. Last year saw a Charles Dickens Christmas Carole kit joined by a teal buildable LEGO brick, and we’ll likely see two more builds this year. There is sure to be a festive-themed creation, as well as a yet another new color of LEGO brick.

New massive creations to assemble

Keeping up with past traditions, this holiday season should also see a massive new LEGO kit hit store shelves. Last year saw the former largest set to date with the 9,000-piece Colosseum, and this year should deliver an equally-worthy model.

9to5Toys has been reporting on what we’ll see from the LEGO Star Wars lineup come Black Friday throughout much of the year. Reports still indicate that we’ll finally see a UCS AT-AT released, with a first look likely dropping in the second week of November. You can read all about the current expectations of the set in our previous coverage here.

