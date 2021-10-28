Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Gift Guide: Stocking stuffers, custom gear, and more

Amazon launched its holiday gift guides yesterday, and it is now time to dive into the small business section. After taking a closer look at the electronics, fashion, and home goods picks, we are now ready to explore the small businesses Amazon is highlighting this year. This guide is once again focused on smaller operations and the interesting gift ideas they come along with, including items in just about every product category, some great stocking stuffers, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the 2021 Amazon small business gift guide.

Amazon Small Business Gift Guide 2021:

Much like the other guides we have featured this year, Amazon’s top holiday picks don’t really offer up any direct discounts, but they do give us a good idea of what will likely be on sale come next month. It can also be a great way to get some new gift ideas and find interesting products to stuff those stockings with.

This year, Amazon breaks down its small business gift guide into four categories: Black-owned, Women-owned, Family-owned, and Military family-owned. And from there, the most interesting products are broken down into categories like top gifts, small surprises, handmade options, and more.

Top-rated gifts:

The top-rated gifts section of the Amazon small business gift guide is where you’ll find products already carrying stellar reviews on Amazon that would be great options to find under the tree this year. You’ll find everything from massage guns and aromatherapy shower bombs to Moscow Mule mug sets, LED camping lanterns, and more. One interesting high-tech product Amazon highlights here is the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 – a smartphone-controlled mug that keeps your coffee hot all day long. You’ll also find The Comfy – a popular, oversized wearable blanket that’s perfect for keeping warm over the holidays.

Browse through the rest of the Top-rated gifts section right here.

Small surprises from small businesses:

While you will find some crossovers between the categories here, this is the place to find smaller stocking stuffer-ready gear and gifts, from mini tea infusers and mineral face moisturizers to various candle designs and more. This Skull Makeup Brush Holder really stands out. You’ll also find the popular Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub (this one also happens to be a few bucks off right now).

Browse through the rest of the small surprises section right here.

Handmade gifts:

The handmade section is always a favorite around here, with unique craftsman-grade gift ideas abound. There are loads of great smaller gifts in this section as well, many of which can be personalized for that special someone in your life. You’ll find custom, handmade leather wallets, at-home spa sets, wood tables with resin cutouts, personalized Viva Leather Dopp Kits with your choice of up to three monograms, and more. If you’re going to be buying me something, though, grab this 4-pack set of authentic clay tequila/mezcal shot glasses.

Browse through the rest of the handmade section right here.

And even more…

Another great way to parse your way through the 2021 Amazon small business gift guide is with the pricing categories. Here are some quick links to the best gear in the guide by price:

Gift Ideas under $30

Gift Ideas under $50

Gift Ideas under $100

Gift Ideas under $250

Amazon 2021 Gift Guides:

