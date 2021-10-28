Nintendo Halloween eShop sale from $5.50: Resident Evil, Mario, Diablo, more up to 75% off

Just after launching the new Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online expansion, Nintendo has now kicked off a Halloween eShop sale. Ahead of the spookiest weekend of the year, Nintendo has now teamed up with Ubisoft, Capcom, EA, and more to offer up a range of notable deals on digital Switch games. From Mario + Rabbids and MONOPOLY to classic Resident Evil games and Immortals Fenyx Rising, this is a great time to fill up your back catalogue at up to 75% off the going rates. The deals start from $3.50 and you’ll find some top picks from the Halloween eShop sale.

Nintendo Halloween eShop sale:

Here’s everything you need to know about the now live Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack as well as the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis game lineup that comes along with it. You’ll also want to dive into our hands-on review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED console and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals.

More on Resident Evil 4:

Ushering in a new phase in the Resident Evil franchise, this game focuses on the events following the dissolution of Umbrella Corporation. The pioneering over-the-shoulder camera perspective is a departure from the fixed-camera views found in earlier entries, allowing for unrivaled action gameplay which has been met with widespread critical acclaim.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!