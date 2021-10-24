Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launch day! How to access the new N64 + Genesis games

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is scheduled to launch starting today with access to the new Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis game libraries. Nintendo Switch Online is getting a big-time upgrade today with the launch of Nintendo’s new premium-tier Switch Online membership that includes everything in the standard subscription alongside the new Switch Online N64 and Genesis titles as well as the just-announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC expansion. Head below for more details on when and where to access the new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launches today!

We got our first look at the new Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online game libraries back at the tail end of September during a wide-ranging Nintendo Direct presentation. Since then, Nintendo’s new OLED Switch console has released (full hands-on review here) alongside a series of details on the launch games, release date, special edition wireless Nintendo 64 and Genesis controllers, pricing, upgrade paths, and more, all of which is detailed below.

When does the new Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online games launch? What time will the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack become available? Where do you get the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack? And how much are the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online games going to cost?

We have answers to most of these questions and will be updating this post throughout the day as more direct details come available via Nintendo.

How much does the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack cost?

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack contains everything in the standard 12-month subscription alongside the new Switch Online N64 and Genesis titles as well as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC expansion (regularly costs $25, and releases on November 5, 2021). More details on the completes game list can be found right here and down below.

How to get the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack? And how to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack…

If you’re diving in for the first time, the prices are as mentioned above. But Nintendo is also including a handy upgrade path for folks already subscribed to the standard Switch Online membership:

If you already have an annual Nintendo Switch Online membership, you will get a prorated discount for the new plan. This discount will be a bit different for each eligible member, depending on how much time you have left on your current Nintendo Switch Online membership — you’ll be able to see your unique price before purchasing the plan.

And you can get specific details on how that will work out for your specific account right here via Nintendo’s support site.

Where do you get the Nintendo Switch Online N64 and Genesis Expansion Pack?

As of right now, it appears as though Nintendo will be dishing up the new memberships directly on its site alongside the aforementioned upgrade path. While the standard Switch Online memberships can regularly be found on Amazon (1-month for $4, 3-months for $8, 12-months for $20, or 12-months family plan for $35), it is unclear at this point whether or not the new Switch Online Expansion Pack will be made available at Amazon or anywhere outside of Nintendo, at least for today.

SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 Switch Online game list. What N64 and SEGA Genesis games will be available at launch?

Nintendo 64 Switch Online games:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Starfox 64

Yoshi’s Story

Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

WinBack: Covert Operations

SEGA Genesis Switch Online games:

Castlevania Bloodlines

Golden Axe

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Strider

Eco the Dolphin

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic 2

Streets of Rage

While you await more details on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, be sure to check out our coverage of the new Bluetooth audio features for Switch consoles, more details on the N64/Genesis wireless controllers, details on the original European PAL and 60Hz English language versions of the new Switch Online games, our hands-on review of the OLED consoles, and even more right here.

