Today’s best game deals: New Pokemon Snap $44, WarioWare Get It Together $45, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay seller Antonline is now offering New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch at $43.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one fetches $50 at Amazon and is now within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This one launched back in April as the latest entry in the series since the Nintendo 64 version. Updated visuals, story, and mechanics are all ready and waiting. Players “explore unknown islands” and “research various Pokémon in their natural habitats and capture Pokémon behaviors that you don’t normally see.” You can learn more about what to expect in our launch coverage and be sure to dive into the latest details on Pokémon Legends Arceus. Then head below for more including WarioWare: Get It Together, Sekiro Game of the Year Edition, Streets Of Rage 4, Shenmue III Digital Deluxe, Deathloop, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation State of Play upcoming PS4 and PS5 games
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- WarioWare: Get It Together $45 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Streets Of Rage 4 PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Shenmue III Digital Deluxe PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Warner Bros Switch sale $20 (Reg. up to $30)
- LEGO games, Mortal Kombat, more
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or $30 on PSN
- MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle PSN FREE
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master $30 (Reg. $38+)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection Switch $23 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Scroll down on listing page to see the deal
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Hitman 3 on Xbox for $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or with Expansion Pass for $47 (Reg. $80)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two physical $25 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Unravel Two eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Shocktober Halloween sale up to 80% off
- PSN Halloween sale up to 75% off
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $80)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Outriders Day One Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $53 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles
HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch
PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!