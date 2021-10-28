Today’s best game deals: New Pokemon Snap $44, WarioWare Get It Together $45, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay seller Antonline is now offering New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch at $43.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one fetches $50 at Amazon and is now within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This one launched back in April as the latest entry in the series since the Nintendo 64 version. Updated visuals, story, and mechanics are all ready and waiting. Players “explore unknown islands” and “research various Pokémon in their natural habitats and capture Pokémon behaviors that you don’t normally see.” You can learn more about what to expect in our launch coverage and be sure to dive into the latest details on Pokémon Legends Arceus. Then head below for more including WarioWare: Get It Together, Sekiro Game of the Year Edition, Streets Of Rage 4, Shenmue III Digital Deluxe, Deathloop, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

