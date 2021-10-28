Suit up as Samus Aran for FREE in the new Metroid Dread demo for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is now offering a FREE Metroid Dread demo for folks to give the game a shot before dropping down any cash. The latest entry in Nintendo’s long-running sci-fi action franchise, Metroid Dread released earlier this month to rave reviews, currently sitting with an 88/100 meta score backed by a number of near-perfect ratings. So while you probably can’t go wrong just buying the complete experience out right, you can also give the new FREE Metroid Dread demo a try just to make sure. Head below for more details.

FREE Metroid Dread demo

To access the FREE Metroid Dread demo, head over to the official eShop landing page and look for the “Download Demo” button just below the game’s title on the listing page. Otherwise, navigate to the game on your console and grab it that way.

All treat, no trick: Try Metroid Dread with a free demo: This Halloween, suit up as Samus Aran and see what goes bump in the night on planet ZDR with a fun-sized bite of the Metroid Dread game. Download the free demo now from Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device!

For comparison’s sake, Metroid Dread regularly fetches $60 at Amazon and on the eShop. However, trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Pro-Distributing (98.9% positive feedback from over 26,000 ratings) is now offering it for $49.99 shipped, which is the current lowest price we can find.

More on Metroid Dread:

Upon investigating a mysterious transmission on planet ZDR, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran faces a mysterious foe that traps her in this dangerous world. The remote planet has been overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and murderous robots called E.M.M.I. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet.

