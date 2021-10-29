Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack hits new Amazon all-time low at $80 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.95 shipped. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention from the retailer and an all-around rare chance to save.

Serving as a perfect companion to your new iPhone 13 or existing iPhone 12, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack arrives to dish out some extra power while on-the-go. It can refuel your handset at 5W speeds from the internal battery, though steps up offer the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds when plugging in a USB-C cable. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $55, this one comes in four colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that you can still score an all-time low on the official MagSafe Duo at $97 if you’d prefer an at-home charging solution. But then be sure to go check out this ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discount. Delivering one of the first times to score the all-new wearable at a discount, there’s $25 in savings to be had before they even begin shipping.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!