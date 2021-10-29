Model O- Wireless review: Glorious’ smallest and lightest mouse yet [Video]

Glorious has completed their lineup of mice with wired and wireless versions of their four designs. We’re taking a look at the Model O- Wireless today, but they’ve also opened up pre-orders for the Model D- Wireless. Be sure to hit the video below to check out all of the details of this tiny wireless gaming mouse.

Design overview

Glorious sent over both color variations of the Model O- Wireless. It comes in black and white, just like the rest of their mice. Included in the box are an ascended USB-C to USB-A cable, the adapter and wireless receiver, and some assorted literature.

If you’ve been following Glorious or have my Model O Wireless review, the overall design of the Model O- Wireless will look very similar. It’s a right-handed ambi-shaped mouse that’s been scaled down from its bigger brother.

Weighing in at 65g, this is the smallest and lightest gaming mouse in Glorious’ lineup. The Model O- Wireless measures 128mm long with a grip width of 58mm that expands to 63mm at the widest point near the back of the mouse. Height-wise, the hump is pretty squarely in the middle of the mouse at 35mm.

Compared to the bigger Model O, the Model O- Wireless shaves 8mm off the overall length, 1mm off the width, and 3mm off the height. The older brother was a comfortable mouse for me. I even made a video about how it changed me from an ergo user to an ambi user, thanks to the shape and light weight.

And that’s the thing – mice are a pretty personal preference. What feels best to you is going to depend heavily on your hand size and grip. For me, I love the lightweight of the Model O- Wireless, but the small size doesn’t fit me well.

I typically game with my hand in a relaxed claw shape. I like my palm to be against the back of the mouse some, but I don’t have my fingers aggressively pointed down toward the mouse buttons. With the Model O- Wireless, to have this grip, my palm often isn’t in contact with the back of the mouse. It ends up riding on my mousepad quite a bit.

Model O- Wireless: review

I think that the Model O- Wireless is too small for my hand and grip style. Even going to the bigger version adds enough room to the back that I’m able to leave my palm on the back of the mouse a bit more.

Build-wise, the small mouse feels solid. There aren’t any squeaks or creaks when pressing hard on the body or shaking the mouse. The honeycomb shell over the back feels plenty solid. Mouse 1 and mouse 2 don’t wiggle much and all of the buttons feel solid.

Sensor

Spec-wise, most of the mice in Glorious’ lineup are pretty similar. Glorious is just offering a variety of sizes and shapes. For the sensor, the Model O- Wireless is using the same BAMF sensor that’s made in collaboration with Pixart. It can reach up to 19,000 DPI, 400IPS, and a 1,000hz polling rate. For me, it tracked perfectly, and I haven’t had any issues with this sensor on any of the Glorious mice I’ve tried.

Model O- Wireless: new switches

One noticeable difference between the Model O Wireless that I’ve used quite a bit and the newer Model O- Wireless is the switches. The bigger Model O Wireless is using Omron switches rated at 20 million clicks while the newer Model O- Wireless is using Glorious Switches, which are Kailh switches rated to 80 million clicks, and the difference is one you can hear and feel.

The new switches are much crisper both in feedback and sound. Granted, I’ve spent a lot of time using the older Model O Wireless with the Omron switches, but the new Glorious Kailh switches feel and sound much better to me.

On my older Model O Wireless, the scroll wheel has developed an intermittent squeak, but the scroll wheel on the O- Wireless feels a bit more solid. Time will tell if it develops the same noise, but my initial impression is that it feels better.

Glorious Core

Within the Glorious Core software, you can set different profiles that adjust lighting, key bindings, and performance.

For lighting, Glorious has some of the best RGB on a gaming mouse, in my opinion. The two strips on either side of the mouse are easily visible even when you’re holding the mouse. They have a few zones that allow a rainbow effect with Glorious Mode and all of the other RGB modes you would expect, like static and breathing.

In the performance tab, you can set your DPI levels as well as the color that is associated with each setting. That color is visible in a small light on the bottom of the mouse next to a sensor for a quick reference. You can also adjust the lift-off distance and debounce time.

Wireless + battery life

As a wireless mouse, it performs flawlessly. Really, all of the wireless mice from the major gaming companies have been great without any perceptible lag.

Battery life is rated to the same 71h, but that will depend greatly on RGB lighting. If you want to get the most out of your charge, be sure to tweak the brightness in the Glorious Core app.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the Glorious’ latest lightweight gaming mouse might be a little small for me, I really like the improvements it’s made over the bigger size in the way of crisper switches and a better-feeling scroll wheel. I also really enjoy the 65g lightweight feel.

I love that Glorious has completed their lineup of gaming mice with wired and wireless versions of all of their shapes and sizes. It’s making it easier to pick out exactly what fits your needs and budget.

Speaking of budget, the Model O- Wireless comes in at $80, just like all of the other wireless mice from Glorious. That makes it a great budget option for a small wireless mouse. If you want to get something even lighter or with more features, check out the Razer Viper Ultimate or the Logitech G Pro Superlight, which comes in at a lofty $150 but is even lighter than the Model O- Wireless.

