Costco Black Friday Ad 2021 unveiled: Deals start Nov. 1, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, more

We’re officially into the holiday shoping season now that November is underway, and the first slew of Black Friday 2021 ads have arrived. One of the first retailers to detail its plans is Costco, which has kicked off a series of rotating sales leading up to the big day at the end of the month. We have the full details on Costco’s 2021 Black Friday ad down below.

Costco Black Friday 2021: Hours, online shopping, more

This year, Costco is going to be rolling out its Black Friday offers in several different waves as the holiday shopping kicks off. Offering up chances to save both in-store and online, you’ll be able to cash in throughout the entie month of November. Everything kicks off now, with both online and warehouse-exclusive savings up for the taking on a variety of product categories.

This initial wave of discounts will be live as part of a pre pre-Black Friday 2021 sale, which is what we’ve come to expect based on other retailers so far. You can dive into the entire collection of markdowns being featured right now, over on Costco’s website. It’ll end on November 14, rolling over to another collection of even more enticing deals.

Black Friday proper begins on November 26 online and continues through Thanksgiving weekend and into Cyber Monday, concluding on November 30. Keeping up with what we’ve come to expect from previous years, Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

Tech, home goods, more highlight Costco’s Black Friday sale

Costco will be continuing its tradition from previous years by offering a number of notable discounts come Black Friday on all kinds of tech, gadgets, and home goods. Some of the most eye-catching deals to look out for will surely be on Apple products – once the actual event nears – though in the lead up to the end of the month you’ll find some pretty notable savings in other categories. Some highlights so far include $99 off the latest M1 Mac mini alongside discounts on AirPods Max, and more.

As per usual, Costco will also be rolling out the black carpet to plenty of notable TV discounts come Thanksgiving week. It’s looking like there will be quite the compelling collection of deals here, with LG’s latest 4K Smart TVs seeing deep markdowns both in-store and online. Costco will be serving up plenty of additional TV deals throughout Thanksgiving week as well.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

