Newegg details Black November 2021 plans with multiple sales throughout the month

Today, Newegg announced its Black November plans with rotating sales throughout the month as well as extended holiday return windows. Due to the supply constraints in various industries, the online retailer wants to give its customers the best possible chance to save this year and is offering numerous features to shoppers, including multiple sales to take part in as well as a Black Friday Price Protection program, which we detailed last week. So, what does Newegg have in store for Black Friday this year? Let’s take a closer look.

Newegg’s Black November 2021 plans include multiple weeklong sales

Newegg’s Black Friday 2021 plans extend beyond the typical discounts that happen the week of the nation’s largest shopping holiday. This year, Newegg is starting out with discounts as early as today, in fact.

November 1-7 is the “Welcome to Black November Sale,” which offers “some of Newegg’s hottest deals of the month” in all product categories. We recently dove headfirst into this sale and detailed some of our favorite discounts that are currently available. If something’s on sale that you’ve been looking for, don’t wait to buy, just click the add to cart button now. Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures that any purchase you make between now and November 21 will result in you paying the lowest offered price that the retailer offers up until November 30. We have all the details on that promotion right here.

Running November 8-14, Newegg’s “Black November: Build to Dominate Sale” will be running. This extravaganza will offer “great deals on PCs, components, and storage products.” You’ll likely find that this will be among the best time of the year to pick up new components for your desktop, including graphics cards, processors, and more.

As we get closer to Black Friday itself, November 15-21 will be Newegg’s “Pre-Black Friday Sale,” which will also usher in discounts in all product categories. Sure, these discounts likely won’t be the deepest we’ll see this year, but with the Price Protection program, any item you buy during this sale will automatically be refunded the difference if the price drops any further.

Newegg Black Friday 2021 sale begins on November 22 and lasts all week long

Now for the main event, Newegg’s official Black Friday 2021 sale begins on November 22. This will offer “some of the best deals of the season” with “sitewide savings” on quite a few items that are on everyone’s list. This sale runs from November 22-27, and while we’re expecting new deals to come each day and into the actual day itself, most sales will likely last the majority of the week from what we can see. Of course, our Newegg and Black Friday 2021 guides will hold all the discounts that we’ll track throughout the season.

Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!