Apple’s official AirTag Loop falls to new Amazon low starting at $24

Amazon now offers the official Apple AirTag Loop in various styles starting at $23.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering the first series of Amazon discounts across the lineup, you’re looking at a series of lows at the retailer from the usual $29 price tags and an all-around rare chance to save on the accessories. For those who have been holding out for a discount on a first-party AirTag holder, its Loop arrives with the usual premium polyurethane material that Apple normally uses for its accessories. The unique design can help you add an AirTag to everything from keys to a backpack, bag, and much more, as well.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discount is for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

Of course if you still have yet to try out Apple’s item finders for yourself, a 4-pack is currently marked down to its best price yet at $89. Scoring you four AirTags, this package delivers UWB precision finding backed by an AR experience for those ingrained in the Apple ecosystem.

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your items. The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to. AirTag is sold separately.

