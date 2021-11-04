Twelve South HoverBar Duo upgrades your iPad at new low of $64.50 (Reg. $80)

The official Twelve South Amazon storefront is currently discounting its HoverBar Duo iPad Stand to $64.36 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $15 in savings attached. This is also $10 below our previous exclusive mention from back in September. Whether you’re rocking an M1 iPad Pro or the newer iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as a notable accessory for upgrading the experience. Sporting a premium metal build, the stand arrives with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle. And living up to its name HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that prop up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

For just $11, you could opt for something like this Nulaxy adjustable tablet stand, though you’d be missing out on much of the unique functionality found above. Even so, it’s a much more affordable offering that’ll uphold your iPad, be it a 12.9-inch Pro or compact mini, much the same.

Speaking of, Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup is currently down to Amazon all-time lows at up to $149 off. Ahead of Black Friday, you’re looking at an early chance to lock-in the discounts alongside everything in this pre-holiday sale at B&H.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.

