Make the most of Black Friday 2021 by signing up for these membership programs

As Black Friday 2021 inches closer, early discounts are beginning to pour in. While it used to be that the best offers were available to everyone, now retailers all compete with their own membership programs to lock Black Friday discounts behind their own programs. Be it Amazon Prime or Walmart+, you’ll want to head below for a breakdown on making the most of the holiday shopping season by signing up for these membership programs.

Best Black Friday membership programs for 2021

Amazon Prime

For the Black Friday 2021 season, having an Amazon Prime subscription is going to continue being the most crucial way to score all of the best discounts. For the past few years, Amazon has been locking just about all of its holiday promotions behind the paid membership, so making sure your account is squared away ahead of the end of November is a good call.

If not all of its offers end up falling into the Prime-exclusive category like we’ve seen in the past with Prime Day and Black Friday last year, 2021 will at least deliver early access to many of them. And with expected stock shortages, waiting will likely be the difference between scoring that must-have item and missing out.

Black Friday access aside, that’s of course alongside all of the other perks that an Amazon Prime membership offers. You’ll still score two-day shipping for ensuring that even your last-minute gifts arrive on time, as well as Amazon’s expansive streaming platform of movies, TV shows, and music. So it’s safe to say having a Prime membership is going to be your best bang for the buck come Black Friday 2021.

Walmart+

More relevant than previous years, Walmart’s newer membership program seems to finally be positioned front and center this Black Friday. While Walmart+ won’t be required to score the retailer’s deals this year like with Amazon Prime, the subscription will give you early access to all of the markdowns.

As we’ve seen from the Deals for Days promotion so far, all of the best offers are likely going to sell out before opened up to the general public. So those who want to take advantage of those enticing digital doorbusters will find Walmart+ coming in handy. The $98 program also offers free shipping on all orders to sidestep the usual $35 minimum, as well as grocery delivery perks and more. You can learn more about this program in our previous coverage.

My Best Buy and TotalTech

Best Buy’s membership programs switch it up a bit compared to the likes of Amazon and Walmart, offering both a free and paid options. The no-cost My Best Buy account is a must for going into the Black Friday season and is all you’ll need to lock in any exclusive offers from the retailer. Being free, it’s a no-brainer to round out your shopping repertoire this year.

There’s also the TotalTech program, which ups the ante on what Best Buy can provide its shoppers. While you won’t find too many exclusive discounts, there is the added perk of Best Buy’s Black Friday price guarantee. So if you end up buying something that sells for less at another point in the holiday season, you’ll be reimbursed the difference. This $200 per year membership also gets you added peace of mind from Geek Squad service as well as 24-month product protection.

Target Circle and RedCard

Lastly, there’s Target. Offering one of the more complicated layouts for shoppers to navigate, there’s both the Target Circle Program and RedCard. You can sign up to either for free, and each one delivers different perks. Target Circle delivers 1% earnings on top of the usual 5% discount if you have a RedCard membership, too. Target Circle members also get early access to some deals. RedCard perks are more limited in that way.

If you’re cool with a more traditional debit card or credit card situation, then RedCard is worth a look in the lead-up to Black Friday. But giving up any additional information or connecting bank accounts may be a nonstarter for some.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!