Today, LEGO is giving us a first look at its annual Chinese New Year kits ahead of the launch in 2021. With three new creations centered around the holiday, there’s plenty of Chinese culture packed into the unique builds, not to mention new minifigures and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the upcoming LEGO Chinese New Year sets.

LEGO debuts three new Chinese New Year sets

Among all of the holidays that LEGO celebrates with new brick-built creations, the Chinese New Year may be one of the most popular. We’ve already seen this year’s new additions to the winter holiday lineup land back at the beginning of October, and now we’re turning our attention to what LEGO has in store for the spring festival.

LEGO has three new creations on the way ahead of 2021, giving us a first official look at what sets fans will be able to assemble once next year rolls around. Last year, we only got two different creations that celebrated Chinese New Year, so LEGO is looking to get even more builders in on the festivities this time around.

Headlining amongst the upcoming sets is the Spring Lantern Festival kit, which is the largest of the batch. This set assembles a highly-detailed Chinese garden and is filled with minifigures. There are a total of seven LEGO characters included here alongside plenty of Chinese New Year decor. My personal favorite touch would have to be the new printed minifigure statue or the ox lantern.

Next up, there’s a new Story of Nian set that draws inspiration from Chinese tradition to recreate a popular story. The build itself features six minifigures and centers around a snow-covered home, complete with plenty of festive decorations, a posable Nian creature, and even fireworks.

Finally, LEGO is also giving some younger builders the chance to enjoy some Lunar New Year action with its Happy Childhood Moments DUPLO set. This one is the very first time we’ve seen LEGO introduce a Chinese New Year set in its preschool-aged theme.

All three of the LEGO Chinese New Year sets will be available starting on January 1, 2021, in China and Asia Pacific markets. Those here in the states and other countries throughout the world will have to wait until January 10 for the builds to become available. This continues LEGO’s promise to end regional exclusives, with only a 10-day delay from launching initially to rolling out on global store shelves.

As of now, pricing has yet to be announced for the sets. We’ll expect to see price tags closer to the launch next year.

9to5Toys’ Take

The annual LEGO Chinese New Year sets are always a fantastic change of pace from the usual offerings we see, and the upcoming 2021 builds are certainly no different. It’s great to see LEGO continue to deliver unique build after unique build, and there’s plenty to like this time around.

In the meantime, before the latest batch of kits drops next year, you can still score all of the existing creations from the Chinese New Year LEGO theme. Last year’s Temple Fair set is certainly worth a look alongside some of the more affordable BrickHeadz characters.

