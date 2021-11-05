Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2021: Tech deals, cash back bonuses, and more

We’re seeing yet another Black Friday 2021 ad arrive to close out the first week of November, with Kohl’s now getting in on the action. Detailing what to expect from the retailer, we’re getting a look at everything from tech deals on the latest from Amazon and Google to added Kohl’s Cash savings and more.

Kohl’s details holiday shopping plans in Black Friday 2021 ad

Throughout the 56-page ad scan, Kohl’s is covering pretty much all of the bases with its Black Friday 2021 deals. Everything will be kicking off the Sunday before Thanksgiving, November 21 and continuing through Black Friday proper. Closed on Thanksgiving Day, things will be resuming in-person on November 26 at 5 a.m. local time. Many of the discounts will be available online as well.

Alongside the direct cash discounts across its catalog, you’ll be able to save an extra 15% when using code LETSGO15. This will be available throughout all of the Thanksgiving week. There’s also the added perk of scoring additional Kohl’s Cash, as for every $50 you spend you’ll receive $15 in credit to the retailer.

Notably, Kohl’s is one of the first major retailers to showcase what we can expect from the tech side of the Black Friday 2021 deals in its ad. While others have focused more on the home goods side of things, we’re getting actual confirmation of the discounts from Amazon’s Echo lineup, Google Nest speakers, and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Amazon Echo Dot: $20 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) Google Nest Mini: $25 (Reg. $49)

(Reg. $49) Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) Fitbit Versa 2: $120 (Reg. $180)

(Reg. $180) Amazon Fire HD 8: $45 (Reg. $90)

(Reg. $90) LEGO sets at 30% off

Arcade1Up CounterCade: $150 (Reg. $180)

You can dive into the full ads can down below for a complete rundown of what to expect as well.

Source: BlackFriday.com

