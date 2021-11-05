Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2021: Tech deals, cash back bonuses, and more

-
NewsBlack Friday 2021Kohl's
Kohl's Black Friday 2021 hero

We’re seeing yet another Black Friday 2021 ad arrive to close out the first week of November, with Kohl’s now getting in on the action. Detailing what to expect from the retailer, we’re getting a look at everything from tech deals on the latest from Amazon and Google to added Kohl’s Cash savings and more.

Kohl’s details holiday shopping plans in Black Friday 2021 ad

Throughout the 56-page ad scan, Kohl’s is covering pretty much all of the bases with its Black Friday 2021 deals. Everything will be kicking off the Sunday before Thanksgiving, November 21 and continuing through Black Friday proper. Closed on Thanksgiving Day, things will be resuming in-person on November 26 at 5 a.m. local time. Many of the discounts will be available online as well.

Alongside the direct cash discounts across its catalog, you’ll be able to save an extra 15% when using code LETSGO15. This will be available throughout all of the Thanksgiving week. There’s also the added perk of scoring additional Kohl’s Cash, as for every $50 you spend you’ll receive $15 in credit to the retailer.

Notably, Kohl’s is one of the first major retailers to showcase what we can expect from the tech side of the Black Friday 2021 deals in its ad. While others have focused more on the home goods side of things, we’re getting actual confirmation of the discounts from Amazon’s Echo lineup, Google Nest speakers, and more. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Amazon Echo Dot: $20 (Reg. $40)
  • Google Nest Mini: $25 (Reg. $49)
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (Reg. $40)
  • Fitbit Versa 2: $120 (Reg. $180)
  • Amazon Fire HD 8: $45 (Reg. $90)
  • LEGO sets at 30% off
  • Arcade1Up CounterCade: $150 (Reg. $180)

You can dive into the full ads can down below for a complete rundown of what to expect as well.

Source: BlackFriday.com

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Black Friday 2021

Kohl's

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Macy’s Black Friday ad 2021: store hours, deals o...
Costco Black Friday Ad 2021 unveiled: Deals start Nov. ...
Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November...
Dell Black Friday ad 2021: Deals starting now on laptop...
Google’s Nest lineup sees early Black Friday disc...
Newegg details Black November 2021 plans with multiple ...
Walmart’s 2021 Toy Book highlights top gifts and ...
Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, ...
Show More Comments