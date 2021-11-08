LEGO’s 2021 Super Mario sets are on sale for the first time: Luigi Starter Course $48, more

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course for $48 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen on the recent release, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Finally delivering Luigi into the LEGO lineup, the starter course includes the electronic figure which can interact with the rest of the set’s 280 pieces. That selection of bricks allows you to assemble your very own level complete with Pink Yoshi, Boom Boom, and Bone Goomba figures for Luigi to traverse. While you can dive into our launch coverage to learn more about the experience, there’s also a series of additional LEGO Mario 2021 sets on sale down below.

First discounts on LEGO Mario 2021 sets:

Other notable LEGO Mario sets on sale:

For the latest from the LEGO world of Super Mario, we just saw a collection of Luigi’s mansion sets debut to go alongside today’s additional collection of Nintendo sets due out in 2022.

LEGO Luigi Starter Course features:

Introduce children to the interactive LEGO Super Mario universe with this Adventures with Luigi Starter Course (71387). An awesome gift toy for trend-setting kids, it features a LEGO Luigi figure that gives instant expressive responses via an LCD screen and speaker. Players earn digital coins for helping LEGO Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges, interactions with Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!