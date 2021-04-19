After first reporting that LEGO was beginning to tease an upcoming expansion to its line of Super Mario kits that brings Luigi into the mix, we’re now getting a first look at the new starter pack. Featuring a new electric figure, the upcoming LEGO Adventures with Luigi Starter Course stacks up to 280 pieces and includes everything you need to dive into the brick-built Mario experience. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO expands Super Mario theme with new Luigi starter course

With the existing electronic Mario figure from the LEGO Group beginning to call out for his brother last week, it was only a matter of time before the green video game icon officially made his way into the Nintendo collaboration. It looks like the wait will be shorter than expected, as Amazon China published the product listing briefly before taking down the upcoming LEGO Adventures with Luigi Starter Course.

The latest addition to the Nintendo collection from the LEGO Group enters with 280 pieces and the same $59.99 price tag that the Mario Starter Course launched with last fall. The most notable inclusion of the kit is, of course, the new electric Luigi figure, which features all of the same technology as his red counterpart. There’s a built-in speaker, color/QR code scanner on the bottom for interacting with physical bricks, and Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your smartphone.

The upcoming LEGO Adventures with Luigi Starter Course will also assemble several characters from the Mario universe that have yet to make an appearance in the theme. A new Pink Yoshi is certainly a highlight, but there are also two enemies making their debuts, with both a brick-built Bone Goomba and Boom Boom included.

Alongside the new Luigi figure, the latest LEGO Super Mario kit also includes plenty of elements and builds for expanding on your existing brick-built levels. There are some unique new creations this time around, like an elevating platform, as well as the start and end barcodes that are required for the mini game functionality.

As of now, the official launch date is the latest tidbit that has yet to be set in stone. The Amazon China listing had noted a July release date, though there’s no guarantee that’ll actually end up coming to fruition. However, it gives us a good idea that we’re likely to see the LEGO Adventures with Luigi Starter Course land on store shelves sometime this summer.

When we first reported on the LEGO Group teasing the launch of a Luigi expansion, I was expecting the marketing efforts to continue on much longer than a weekend before getting a first look at the latest expansion to the series. And if you’ve yet to try out the LEGO Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.

