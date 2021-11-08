LEGO’s upcoming Super Mario 2022 sets feature new locales, enemies, and more

Today, we’re getting a first look at a series of new LEGO Super Mario sets due out in 2022. Packed with yet another expansion of new locations, enemies, and unique play features, the lineup includes three creations on top of a new series of Character Packs due out on January 1.

LEGO showcases upcoming Super Mario 2022 collection

Courtesy of the China International Import Expo, we’re now getting a look at an upcoming expansion to the LEGO Super Mario theme for 2022. Spanning three different sets and the fourth edition of Character Packs, the sets are taking a different approach to what we’ve seen in the past from the Nintendo property.

This time around, the LEGO Group is heading to the beach with three fitting builds. While we have yet to get any confirmation on the part count or price for the lineup, there are three different sizes of build that start with the smallest featuring a brick-built version of the Koopa Clown Car.





There’s also some larger models that are packed with some new obstacles, enemies, and friends from the Mario universe for building custom levels. There’s everything from Dorrie the plesiosaur featured last time in Mario Odyssey to a boardwalk, palm trees, and more.

That’s all alongside the next round of Character Packs, which makes the fourth installment of blind bag figures. These assemble an all-new collection of characters from the games ranging from penguin from Mario Galaxy to Mecha Koopas and many other icons.

Today’s news arrives following the Luigi’s Mansion expansion that we saw announced back on Halloween. This brings the total number of LEGO Super Mario sets for 2022 up to seven and makes for the most unique expansion to the theme to date.

You can learn more about what to expect from the LEGO Super Mario theme in our hands-on review. And if you’ve yet to try out the Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.

It’s exciting to see even more kits announced for the 2022 LEGO lineup, and the latest from the Nintendo side of things certainly doesn’t disappoint. Aside from just the theming, the designs used throughout the new Super Mario sets are certainly more unique than we’ve come to expect from the past few waves and delivers something fresh for builders to enjoy next year.

