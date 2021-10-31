LEGO expands Super Mario lineup with three new Luigi’s Mansion sets

Halloween is here and the LEGO Group is celebrating the spooky holiday by launching an all-new collection of fitting sets. Announced ahead of dropping in 2022, the new Luigi’s Mansion expansion wave arrives with three LEGO sets inspired by the game.

LEGO announces new Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets

After seeing Luigi first join the LEGO Nintendo lineup earlier this year, the Super Mario theme is now getting a new expansion just in time for Halloween. The new sets draw direct inspiration from the latest installment of Luigi’s Mansion that launched on the Switch in 2019, and assembles some frightening models to expand the existing starter kits.

Across the lineup, there are three new kits that enter starting at the $30 price point. Throughout the LEGO Luigi’s Mansion collection, you’ll find everything from iconic locations like a laboratory to the haunted building itself. And of course, there’s some new friends and foes to build, with Professor E. Gadd making a debut in LEGO form alongside enemies like a Gold Ghost and King Boo.

Continuing the trend we’ve seen from all of the past LEGO expansion sets, these new Luigi’s Mansion kits will require one of the existing starter courses to access all of the features. Of course, the Luigi Starter Course is going to be the perfect pairing with the new spooky kits, though the Mario one will work just fine, too.

As the very first LEGO 2022 sets that have been officially announced, the Luigi’s Mansion expansion will be arriving on January 1. Here’s a breakdown of all the prices across the lineup, though we’re still waiting to hear on official part counts for the time being.

LEGO Luigi’s Mansion sets:

Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set: $29.99

Luigi’s Mansion Entryway Expansion: $39.99

Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion: $79.99

You can learn more about what to expect from the LEGO Super Mario theme in our hands-on review. And if you’ve yet to try out the Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.





9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it’s about time! Ever since we saw Luigi debut into the LEGO Super Mario theme, it seemed like the clock was ticking until the haunted side of the franchise made its way into the collection. Even so, today’s Halloween announcement was certainly unexpected and quite a lovely surprise from the LEGO Group for getting in on the festivities today.

It’s also pretty exciting that the floodgates of LEGO 2022 sets have been officially opened. 9to5Toys has been reporting on what to expect from the upcoming lineup of sets come January, but now we actually have a first official announcement. So expect more to come in the next month here as we get ready for the holiday season and everything else that the new year will bring.

