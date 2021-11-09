Forza Horizon 5 kit unboxing with limited edition controller [Video]

Forza Horizon 5 is out today, and while some have had early access with premium packages, the majority of racers will be getting on today, thanks to Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft and Xbox sent over a pretty unique press kit complete with a limited-edition Forza Horizon 5 controller, license plate frame, and a “road trip” candle that doesn’t smell like any road trip I’ve been on before. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

The latest in the long-running legacy of popular arcade-style racing games, Forza Horizon 5 takes a lot of familiar mechanics from the earlier titles and adds some new flavor with incredible graphics. Optimized for Xbox Series X and S, the visuals are stunning and the audio immersive.

We had a blast with the Space Jam controller kit Xbox sent out earlier this year, so when Xbox and Microsoft reached out to send over this kit, we were revved up to check it out.

The Kit itself

In a truly unique presentation, the press kit comes in the form of a customized metal fuel can. The bright yellow paint of the can mixes with the equally vibrant pink tire tread vinyl sticker along the bottom to match the bright colorway of the game – which takes place in Mexico.

Upon opening the can via the large key-locked door, the contents reveal a controller along with some other bright items related to the racing title.

Forza Horizon 5 limited-edition controller

The star of the show is going to be the limited edition Forza Horizon 5 themed controller. For fans of the series and controller collectors, this is going to be a must-have.

A yellow translucent shell is speckled with pink, blue, and white accents making a bright colorway to match the Horizon 5 theme. Otherwise, it’s a standard Xbox Series X|S controller with the new share button in the middle of the body.

To take this to the next level, you’ll need to add the Razer Forza Horizon 5 themed charging stand. The splattered spray paint pattern perfectly carries over to the stand for a beautifully cohesive display.

Forza Horizon 5 Controller Kit: Video

Other contents

While the other contents might not be as exciting as the controller, Microsoft and Xbox included a couple of neat treats.

The first is a map of the Forza Horizon 5 play area with an included theme-matched multi-purpose wallet tool. The tool has everything from assorted wrench sizes to flathead drivers to a ruler.

Next up is a scented candle labeled road trip. I’m not sure what your long road trips smell like, but this candle smells much better than most of the ones I can remember. It’s supposed to conjure the feeling of driving down a road with the windows down, sea-breeze wafting through the cabin with hints of leather seats and an air freshener hanging from the mirror. Sure, it smells okay.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve only spent a short time in the Forza Horizon 5 world so far, I am excited to dive in deeper. The press kit includes some great components to hype up the experience more. If you’re a fan of the Forza Horizon series, I’d be willing to bet you’re pretty excited as well.

With the inclusion of Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, and Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Game Pass, it’s a great time to become a subscriber and play a great variety of the latest titles.

