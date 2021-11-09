JLab’s Talk USB-C Mac and PC mics are now starting from $40 at Amazon (Up to $70 off)

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on its latest lineup of USB-C mics for Mac and PC machines. First up, you can grab the entry-level JLab Talk Go USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $49, this is 18% off the going rate, matching the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. It is currently marked down to $44 via Best Buy for comparison. Alongside support for up to 96kHz/24 bit recording resolutions, it also has two directional pickup pattern options (cardioid and omni) for various recording situations as well as on-board volume control, a quick mute button, and a “3.5mm AUX input for real-time listening with zero latency.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for deals on the higher-end models as well.

More JLab USB-C mic deals:

For something even more affordable, head over to our ongoing deal on Tonor’s all-in-one USB mic bundle at $28 shipped via Amazon. This one also comes with a tripod stand, shock mount, pop filter, and more.

But if you’re on the gaming side of things, you’ll definetely want to make sure to swing by our coverage of Razer’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics. Standout features include the built-in high pass and analog gain limiters, 24-bit recording, and more. You can get all of the details right here.

More on the JLab Talk Go USB Mic:

Meet Talk GO, JLab’s compact, lightweight, and portable USB microphone. With 2 studio-quality condensers and a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, this is a great entry level microphone for all around use with high performance. The Talk GO has 2 directional pattern modes to choose from and has volume and mute controls, making it great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR and voiceovers using its two directional pattern modes.

