A built-in USB-C port headlines this microphone kit at $28 shipped (Reg. $33)

Tonor Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Condenser USB Microphone with Tripod Stand for $28.04 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $33, today’s offer shaves $5 off and comes within $0.05 of the best price we have tracked since June. Take digital communication to the next level by adding a dedicated microphone to your desk. This unit is perfect for Zoom meetings, streaming, podcasting, and the list goes on. Not only will you get a sleek-looking microphone, you’ll also receive a tripod stand, shock mount, pop filter, and more. An integrated USB-C port is how this device is connected to PCs, Macs, and more.
While you’re at it, why not give your headphones a place to hang out with this under-desk holder at $7 Prime shipped. It’s a great way to free up desk space since it takes two pairs of headphones out of the way. It can be attached using built-in 3M adhesive or a couple of included screws.
Another desk-friendly upgrade that’s currently on sale includes this aluminum mouse pad at $8.50 Prime shipped. Believe it or not, right now this offering is still available for 30% off. And there are more deals like that in our Mac accessories guide.
Tonor Condenser USB Microphone with Tripod Stand features:
- The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.
- Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.
