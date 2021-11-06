A built-in USB-C port headlines this microphone kit at $28 shipped (Reg. $33)

Tonor Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Condenser USB Microphone with Tripod Stand for $28.04 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $33, today’s offer shaves $5 off and comes within $0.05 of the best price we have tracked since June. Take digital communication to the next level by adding a dedicated microphone to your desk. This unit is perfect for Zoom meetings, streaming, podcasting, and the list goes on. Not only will you get a sleek-looking microphone, you’ll also receive a tripod stand, shock mount, pop filter, and more. An integrated USB-C port is how this device is connected to PCs, Macs, and more.

While you’re at it, why not give your headphones a place to hang out with this under-desk holder at $7 Prime shipped. It’s a great way to free up desk space since it takes two pairs of headphones out of the way. It can be attached using built-in 3M adhesive or a couple of included screws.

Another desk-friendly upgrade that’s currently on sale includes this aluminum mouse pad at $8.50 Prime shipped. Believe it or not, right now this offering is still available for 30% off. And there are more deals like that in our Mac accessories guide.

Tonor Condenser USB Microphone with Tripod Stand features:

The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.

Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.

