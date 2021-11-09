LEGO officially unveils new 6,785-piece UCS AT-AT ahead of Black Friday launch

After our first look last week, the LEGO Group has now officially unveiled the new Star Wars UCS AT-AT. Showcasing the second-largest LEGO Star Wars set to date in its full glory, you can head below the fold for all of the details on the upcoming creation and where you’ll be able to add it to your collection.

LEGO unveils new UCS AT-AT

At long last, the set that Star Wars fans have been most excited about through 2021 is finally. The now legendary UCS AT-AT has been thought to be impossible for the LEGO Group to make, thanks to its lanky legs and the structural stability issues that emerge from its iconic design. But now the designers have finally figured out a way to bring this signature Imperial vehicle into the Ultimate Collector Series.

Stacking up to 6,785 pieces as 9to5Toys correctly reported last week, the set stands 24.5 inches tall and spans over 27 inches long. Packed within the interior are multiple areas to store minifigures for invading Hoth, as well as room in the cockpit to deliver the most accurate recreation of the set to date. Which is certainly fitting for the AT-AT’s UCS designation. To round out the build, there are also two speeder bikes and an E-WEB blaster.

On the topic of minifigures, you’re looking at nine in total with Luke Skywalker being something of a must from all of the past brick-built versions. With the one Rebel-affiliated character out of the way, there’s also General Veers, two AT-AT Drivers, and four Snowtroopers. Most interestingly though is an all-new character in the Snowtrooper Commander.

Launching on Black Friday

Officially launching on November 26, the LEGO UCS AT-AT arrives as this year’s coveted Black Friday set. It’ll clock in with a $799.99 price tag. In the meantime, you can go check out the set’s listing for all of the details.

As of now, there’s no word on if the Luke Skywalker Lightsaber gift with purchase we saw unveiled earlier this fall will be bundled with the set. It’s likely that in some form or another this will be the freebie attached to the set, but it’s unclear on whether or not the GWP will be exclusive to the new UCS set.







9to5Toys’ take:

Well, the LEGO UCS AT-AT has been officially unveiled. In what has been over 11 months of speculation, confirming rumors, and other reporting now comes to an end as the year’s largest Star Wars set is finally slated to release on store shelves. While I’ll be holding down the fort over Black Friday here at 9to5Toys, you better believe this will be a day one purchase for me. I can’t wait to get my hands on the massive creation and see just how it compares to the UCS Millennium Falcon.

