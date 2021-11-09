Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards now 10% off ahead of holiday game sales, deals from $9

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards ahead of the upcoming Black Friday digital game sales. Every year Nintendo and Microsoft launch a massive Black Friday and holiday sale on digital games through the respective online shops. These gift cards are one of the only ways to get even deeper deals on the already marked down games (not to mention great stocking stuffers), so now’s your chance to stock up on discounted credit to maximize your savings. Head below for a closer look.

Nintendo and Xbox holiday gift card deals:

Speaking of holiday gaming deals, we also just got our first look at the official Nintendo Black Friday ad yesterday morning. Alongside the expected Black Friday console bundle, Nintendo will have a number of official price drops go live on November 21, 2021 including first-party games, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and more. Browse through all of the details right here and hit up our Black Friday 2021 hub for more.

More on the Nintendo eShop Gift Card:

This item can be redeemed on eShop only. This item cannot be redeemed on the Wii Shop

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop Digital Cards are redeemable only through the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!