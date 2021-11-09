Here’s your chance to finally score a Pokémon Celebrations TCG Elite Trainer Box at Amazon

Last month, the Pokémon Company launched its long-awaited Celebrations TCG packs to get in on the 25th anniversary fanfare. While stock has been nearly impossible to find online or even in-store, Amazon has just restocked the Pokemon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box. Priced at $67.99 shipped, it has been trending around $85 at Amazon when actually available and marks the best price we’ve seen from the retailer. Listings from third-party sellers have been trending around $90, for comparison. While a bit elevated from the retail price, this is finally your chance to get in on the 25th anniversary action without paying scalper pricing. Go check out our hands-on look at the collection and then get some additional details down below.

The new Pokémon Celebrations TCG is centered around reprints of classic cards from back in the original release, as well as some fittingly-themed new ones. The Elite Trainer Box specifcially includes ten of the new booster packs, which each contain four different cards from the collection. That’s alongside five older packs from the TCG, as well as a player’s guide, coin, and box to store everything in.

In our hands-on coverage of the new 25th anniversary collection, I noted that “Celebrations packs make for a perfect time to get into the hobby for the first time or pick up from where you left off.” If you wanna see more about the lineup overall or check out some additional thoughts, go hit up our review.

More on the Pokémon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box:

10 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 4-card booster packs

5 additional Pokémon TCG booster packs

1 special foil card featuring Greninja

65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon 25 logo and lightning tail design

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Celebrations expansion

A Pokémon TCG rulebook

