Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 see 33% discount to lowest price yet of $100

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in a variety of styles for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members, or a $6 delivery fee. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $15 under our previous mention and $10 below the best we’ve seen before. For comparison, these are currently sitting at the Amazon low of $129, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with the flagship listening experience from Samsung instead, we’re still tracking a notable discount to make that happen without having to pay full price. Right now, the Galaxy Buds Pro are marked down to $138 with ANC and spatial audio support in tow, alongside much of the same tight-knit Samsung integration as the lead deal.

Don’t forget that you can also save on a collection of the latest Beats headphones this week, as well. Headlined by the Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip at $150, you’re also looking at some of the other new additions to the lineup like the Studio Buds and Beats Flex at $50.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

