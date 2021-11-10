Apple Watch Series 5 runs watchOS 8 at $240 (Orig. $399+), more in refurb sale from $115

Today only, Woot is now offering a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models in certified refurbished condition starting at $114.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One particular standout is the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm at $249.99. That’s down from its original $429 price tag in order to mark the best price of the year at $10 below our previous mentions. There are also GPS + Cellular offerings and more on sale, as well.

While not the new Series 7, there’s still plenary of value to be had by going with the Apple Watch Series 5. You’re looking at nearly all of the same fitness features like ECG monitoring, exercise tracking, as well as the ability to keep tabs on heart rate and sleep. That’s alongside an always-on display (although not as large of a screen as the newer counterpart) and notifications from your iPhone. Plus, support for watchOS 8 rounds out the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to cash-in on even deeper discounts, there are also some other previous-generation models to consider as part of today’s sale. Considering Apple themselves still sell and support Series 3, there are some better values to be had by going with one of these more recent and refurbished offerings. You’ll find prices starting at $115, delivering much more affordable ways to get in the Fitness+ game including GPS + Cellular offerings and more. So be sure to check out everything right here.

Once you’ve settled on which Apple Watch would be right for you, leverage some of your savings to mix up the stylings with a new band. You’ll find a collection of different offerings in our roundup ranging from official bands to third-party straps starting at $5. And with top brands like Nomad, Pad & Quill, and more, there are quite a few notable recommendations.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!