Raptic’s metal combination lock carabiner AirTag case hits all-time low at $32 (Reg. $40)

The official Raptic Amazon storefront is now offering its new Link & Lock AirTag Case for $31.96 shipped after you clip the 20% on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is the first notable discount we have tracked and subsequently a new Amazon all-time low on the unique AirTag accessory. As you might know from our launch coverage back in September, this AirTag case fetches a bit of premium because of its unique 3-digit combination lock that secures your Apple item tracker. Other features include a soft rubber interior, a cast zinc body, integrated carabiner, and a simple “snap-into-place design.” Head below for additional details.

As we mentioned above, a solid metal AirTag case with a combination lock isn’t going to be the most affordable option out here. You’ll find a near-endless selection of options in our master roundup, but it might also be worth taking a look at the elago Basic Case. it sells for just $8 Prime shipped and comes from one of our favorite accessory makers out there. Learn more in our launch coverage right here.

Prefer to take the official Apple route instead? We now have Apple’s official AirTag Loop at a new all-time low with deals starting from $23 Prime shipped. We haven’t seen very many price drops on the official Apple AirTag accessories, so now’s your chance to score one to stuff the stockings or just for yourself.

More on the Raptic Link & Lock:

3-DIGIT COMBINATION CODE: Built-in, casted zinc constructed combination lock for added security.

MADE OF CASTED ZINC: Protects your AirTag from bumps and scratches.

SILICONE INTERIOR: Soft rubber interior design cushions and holds your AirTag firmly in place.

EASY TO USE: Secure your AirTag with the simple snap-into-place design.

