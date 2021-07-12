elago’s AirTag keychain cases feature food grade silicone, now starting at $9

Today we are taking a look at the new elago AirTag Basic Case. After recently seeing new models from CASETiFY, Ringke, and Casely, it’s time to detail the elago AirTag Basic Case alongside a nice price drop on Amazon. These silicone receptacles are specifically designed to protect Apple item trackers and come in four colorways. Head below for a closer look.

elago AirTag Basic Case

We are big fans of elago’s Apple gear accessories, including charging docks, Apple Watch bands, and its latest MagSafe gear, with much of the same expected from its new AirTag case.

elago says most of the complaints regrading third-party AirTag cases include “low quality materials, poor design, and the inability to securely hold the tracker.” The brand is looking to rectify all of that with non-toxic, food grade silicone and a secure grip around the AirTag. The brand says this makes its case as ideal for kids and pets as it is for more traditional use cases like keeping tabs on keys and audio devices.

Overall, the elago AirTag Basic Case is a simple and to-the-point design with a slightly unique form factor and a price that won’t break the bank. Starting out in the $13 range and now fetching $11.99 direct, you can score them on Amazon starting from $8.99 Prime shipped – the lowest we have tracked thus far. They are available in black, gray, lavender, and stone.

Browse through our growing lineup of the best AirTag accessories out there right here and dive into some of our other coverage from the list below:

More details from elago:

ELAGO IS PAVING THE WAY FOR new accessories compatible with AirTags! One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the Basic Case, which holds your tracking device SECURELY while PROTECTING it from everyday use and drops!

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE COMPETITION INCLUDE low quality materials, poor design, and the inability to securely hold the tracker. With the elago Basic Case, you get a product that our design team created from scratch with the UTMOST CARE. Each case is made from non-toxic, food grade silicone, making it SAFE for children and pets. As a design company, we are confident that the design is the BEST it can be and that you can use it with the utmost CONFIDENCE!

