Meijer Black Friday 2021 ad: Beats Studio Buds, weeklong savings, more

As Black Friday 2021 inches closer, we’re still waiting on many of the biggest retailers to give us a more concrete look at the Thanksgiving week plans. Today, another retailer is finally releasing its ad, with Meijer entering the fray with its latest 40-page catalog of holiday discounts. Head below the fold for all of the details on this year’s Meijer Black Friday 2021 ad.

Meijer details Black Friday 2021 plans

This time around, Meijer will be getting in on the Black Friday savings officially on November 21. We’ve seen the retailer launch its sales on the Sunday before the big day in the past, so it’s no surprise that that trend continues over into the shopping festivities this year. They also won’t end until the Saturday following Black Friday, or at least until inventory runs out. Across the board, Meijer will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours will vary by the specific locations.

Those looking to cash in on the deepest deals however will only find a 48-hour shopping window. As part of a more limited-time sale hovering over Black Friday and through the weekend, Meijer will be rolling out the red carpet for some pretty eye-catching offers. Though you’ll have to actually journey into a retail location to lock any of them in.

Most notably, the new Beats Studio Buds will be selling for $99. That’s well below the $130 offer that we’ve been seeing at Amazon throughout the early Black Friday 2021 offers so far, with the Meijer ad detailing what will likely be the best price of the holiday season.

Those deep discounts continue over into just about every other category, too. You’ll find plenty of home goods and apparel marked down in price during both the weeklong and two-day sales. Get a peek at the first few pages from the ads down below.

























Source: TheBlackFriday.com

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

