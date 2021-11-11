PowerA Nintendo Switch gamer gifts from $10: Controllers, cases, grips, more up to 39% off

We are now tracking some notable PowerA stocking stuffer and gamer gift deals starting from $10. Amazon is now offering the Pikachu edition of PowerA’s Pokémon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 33% off the going rate, only the second-time we have seen it down at $10, and matching the Amazon all-time low. The flat grey and red variants are still marked down at $9.88 for comparison. It is designed to transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional gamepad, without spending Nintendo Pro Controller money or buying an entirely separate gampad from PowerA (although they are on sale down below). Simply pop your Switch Joy-Con in there and take advantage of the double injected rubber grips, player indicator lights, and shock-resistant protection. Head below for more Nintendo Switch accessory deals. 

More PowerA Switch gear deals:

Hit up this morning’s console game deals roundup and then dive into our coverage of the official 2021 Nintendo Black Friday ad. This will give you a good idea of some of the deals we will be seeing in a couple week’s time, at least as far as the first-party Nintendo gear, including games, the Black Friday console bundle, Mario Kart Live, and more. Browse through everything right here

More on the PowerA Pokémon Joy-Con Comfort Grip:

  • Lightweight, ergonomic design for comfortable gameplay anywhere
  • Double-injected rubber grips for added comfort
  • Easy slide-in design secures each Joy-Con
  • Visible player indicator lights

