Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $51, Smash Bros. $43, Mario + Rabbids $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox for $50.94 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the first notable discount on the highly-anticipated new title. Outside of rare YMMV in-store deals and some pre-order promotions, this is the lowest price we have tracked. And remember, this deal is part of Amazon’s Buy 2 Get One FREE promotion, so you can lock in two other titles from this landing page to save even more as well. This one takes players to ever-evolving open world landscapes across “living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano” in Mexico. If you’re racing fan, this one is a must-have and you can learn more in our latest feature, just be sure to check out our Forza Horizon 5 kit and limited edition controller unboxing. Then head below for more including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Super Mario Odyssey, Resident Evil 2, and much more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links