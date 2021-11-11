Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $51, Smash Bros. $43, Mario + Rabbids $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox for $50.94 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the first notable discount on the highly-anticipated new title. Outside of rare YMMV in-store deals and some pre-order promotions, this is the lowest price we have tracked. And remember, this deal is part of Amazon’s Buy 2 Get One FREE promotion, so you can lock in two other titles from this landing page to save even more as well. This one takes players to ever-evolving open world landscapes across “living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano” in Mexico. If you’re racing fan, this one is a must-have and you can learn more in our latest feature, just be sure to check out our Forza Horizon 5 kit and limited edition controller unboxing. Then head below for more including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Super Mario Odyssey, Resident Evil 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards now 10% off
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $133 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $43 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $5 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $37 (Reg. $60)
- Muse Dash eShop $21(Reg. $30)
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale from $1
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $47 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy two get one FREE video games promotion
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom $20 (Reg. $30)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $13 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
