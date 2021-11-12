GUCCI just teamed up with Xbox for a wild $10K limited edition custom Series X release

Have you ever wanted a custom, limited-edition GUCCI Xbox? Well, your dreams are about to come true… if you’re lucky enough and have $10,000 to lose ahead of the holidays. Reimagined through “archival details,” the high-end fashion house is teaming up with Xbox for the first time to launch what can only be described as one of the most luxurious console packages the world has ever seen. Alongside custom GUCCI-branded controllers and a “GG pattern” Xbox Series X console, the package includes a gorgeous vintage suitcase to house the whole package. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Limited Edition GUCCI Xbox:

Limited to a run of 100 units, the new GUCCI Xbox Series X console is covered in the brand’s legendary GG pattern to invoke the look and feel of the brand’s “original Gucci Rhombi design from the ’30s.”

Xbox and Gucci’s first collaboration takes the House’s beginnings in the world of sports and leisure to the next level with 100 numbered Xbox Series X consoles—reimagined through archival details.

It also ships with a pair of custom Xbox Wireless Gamepads featuring the traditional blue and red GUCCI striping inspired by the brand’s House Web:

All of that comes inside of vintage-style GUCCI suitcase with blue and red stripes, the classic GG pattern, and yellow detailing throughout:

A calling card of the House, GG enters the world of e-Sports with ‘XBOX’ and ‘GOOD GAME’ prints. The design defines a hard carry case with blue and red stripes—recalling vintage luggage in a subtle reference to the House’s origins.

The new GUCCI Xbox, or Xbox by Gucci, will be available starting November 17, 2021, for an exorbitant $10,000 USD. A bit pricey, sure, but at least it comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Here’s a quick look at the cities and retailers it will be available at later this month – if you’re crazy enough to try to score one:

