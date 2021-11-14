Here’s our first look at the 12 upcoming LEGO Series 22 Collectible minifigures

As the LEGO 2022 lineup begins to solidify, we’re now getting a first look at what to except from the upcoming Series 22 Collectible minifigures. With 12 different characters ranging from some unique new additions to your City layout to fantasy-inspired figures and more, you’ll want to go check out all of the new LEGO Series 22 CMF releases down below.

LEGO Series 22 collectible minifigures

Ahead of what will likely be an official launch at the start of next year, we’re now getting a first look at the upcoming LEGO Collectible minifigure Series 22 releases. Following up the Marvel CMF we saw earlier this year, the next wave of figures will arrive with the usual assortment of fun and unique characters that aren’t tied to a specific theme.

This time around, there will be 12 different characters which are every bit as unique in the LEGO lineup as we’ve seen in previous years. Some of the highlights for the upcoming wave include a minifig in a chili pepper costume, a paraplegic athlete and gold metal winner, equestrian girl, and more. Though my favorite has to be the alien, if not only for the new purple astronaut torso included with the figure.

There’s also quite a bit of fantasy and castle theming in the latest Series 22 CMF, with several different minifigures fitting into either one of those settings. We’ve got elves, knights, and even a bard complete with a lute. Each of the blind bag figures will come with their own accessories fitting for the character, as well as a display stand.

As per usual here, we’re expecting to see the LEGO Collectible minifigure Series 22 wave enter with $4.99 price tags at launch. That’s the normal rate we see for those releases, and 2022 won’t be mixing that up. All 12 of the characters will be dropping on January 1 as of now, entering alongside all of the other new builds for next year.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The upcoming wave of collectible minifigures certainly don’t seem to disappoint, as all 12 of the figures seem pretty great in my book. I think the most notable aspects this time around aren’t even the characters themselves per say, but all of the new prints and accessories included for building your own custom minifigures.

And with rumors that next rear will likely see a LEGO Muppets collectible minifigure wave or even the rumored Star Wars figures, the Series 22 CMF looks to only be the start of things come 2022.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give us our LEGO-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing your LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop and Amazon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!