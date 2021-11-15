Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO -Reborn-, 911 Operator, Galaxy Trucker, more

It is now time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. This morning saw a new all-time low on Apple’s official AirTag Loop, a 1-day Woot Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120, and even more waiting in our dedicated guide. But for now we are turning our attention to the best app deals including titles like DEEMO -Reborn-, 911 Operator, Galaxy Trucker Pocket, Out There: Ω Edition, Through the Ages, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Under Leaves: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $6 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $8 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Templates for Keynote – DesiGN: FREE (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iCleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Labyrinth of the Witch DX: $6 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More on DEEMO -Reborn-:

A Classic Reborn: Centered around an ancient castle and a mysterious tree that grows when melody is in the air, control the little girl who has fallen from the sky and help her find her way home. Investigation Reborn: Unravel riddles and mysteries hidden in the castle. Find sheet music that falls from the heavens, unlock new places, and discover the truth. Rhythm Reborn: Play your heart out on the piano and make the mysterious tree grow. Unveil new parts of the story and look forward to the day that the girl can return to her heart-warming home.

