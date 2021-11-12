Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $50 + B2G1 FREE, Hades $20, Forza Horizon 5 $51, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is once again offering the new Far Cry 6 on PlayStation and Xbox for $49.94 shipped. that’s 17% off the going $60 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This deal is also part of Amazon’s ongoing Buy Two Get One FREE promotion on video games so you can bundle it up with 2 other new releases and score one for free as well. Set in the fictional country of Yara, players take on the role of Dani Rojas and take part in “a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate its people.” You will be going up against “Castillo’s regime in the most expansive Far Cry to date, through jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara” with a new slew of DIY weapons and animal companions. Mortal Kombat 11, Hades, a BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale, Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale, Forza Horizon 5, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

