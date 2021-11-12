Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $50 + B2G1 FREE, Hades $20, Forza Horizon 5 $51, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is once again offering the new Far Cry 6 on PlayStation and Xbox for $49.94 shipped. that’s 17% off the going $60 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This deal is also part of Amazon’s ongoing Buy Two Get One FREE promotion on video games so you can bundle it up with 2 other new releases and score one for free as well. Set in the fictional country of Yara, players take on the role of Dani Rojas and take part in “a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate its people.” You will be going up against “Castillo’s regime in the most expansive Far Cry to date, through jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara” with a new slew of DIY weapons and animal companions. Mortal Kombat 11, Hades, a BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale, Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale, Forza Horizon 5, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $133 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Hades from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale from $9
- Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox $51 (Reg. $60)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $5 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $37 (Reg. $60)
- Muse Dash eShop $21(Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Advance Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale from $1
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $47 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy two get one FREE video games promotion
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom $20 (Reg. $30)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $13 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
