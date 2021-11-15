Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $40, Mario Kart 8 $36.50, New Pokémon Snap $41, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $39.99 shipped for today only as part of its early Black Friday sale. This is $20 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also within $5 of the lowest advertised Black Friday price we have tracked, just remember there’s no telling how long the $35 doorbuster-worthy pricing will last come the end of the month. The latest entry in the series sets players loose in the fictional country of Yara to “fight against Castillo’s regime in the most expansive Far Cry to date.” Adorable and ferocious animal companions join a series of wild DIY-style weaponry to aid in the “modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including New Pokémon Snap, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition, Dark Souls III, Target buy two get one FREE game sale, Forza Horizon 5, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

