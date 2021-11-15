LEGO unveils four new Marvel superhero sets due out in 2022

After 9to5Toys’ first report back in October, today we’re getting a first look at four all-new LEGO Marvel sets due out in 2022. Including three new superhero mechs and a brick-built version of Iron Man from the Infinity Saga, you’ll want to check out everything down below the fold.

LEGO showcases four new Marvel 2022 sets

First up today, the LEGO Group has showcased several new versions of its superhero mechs. We typically see a few one of these released each year, and 2022 will be no different with three different figures to assemble. Most notably through the collection is Wolverine, which makes for the first LEGO X-Men set in quite some time.

Each one follows the same formula we’ve seen in the past, assembling a miniature suit for the included minifigure to pilot. There’s nothing all too notable about the new releases, although the Iron Man one does include the all-new stud shooter that will be launching next year. So it looks like the rollout will be across the entire LEGO collection and not just a few limited sets.







Here’s a breakdown of all three LEGO Marvel superhero mechs:

Wolverine Mech Armor: $9.99 | 141 pieces

| 141 pieces Iron Man Mech Armor: $9.99 | 130 pieces

| 130 pieces Black Panther Mech Armor: $9.99 | 124 pieces

Alongside the new mech armors, the LEGO Group is also giving us a first look at yet another Marvel set due out in 2022. In what is another expansion to the Infinity Saga collection, this buildable Iron Man set stacks up to 381 pieces and clocks in at the $39.99 price point. The scale is definitely a bit weird, but the build does include some new printed elements by the looks of it, notably a unique headpiece for Iron Man.

Based around the Iron Man Mark 43 armor, the build is fully posable with articulated arms and legs; so you should be able to pull off some unique action poses in your collection. Even more interestingly, there’s an included display plaque that showcases some stats on in-universe suit.

All four of the new LEGO Marvel sets will be launching come January 1 in 2022. There’s currently no telling which other kits we’ll see from the theme come the new year, or if this selection will be all there is to start.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even if these aren’t the most display-worthy sets, I still think there is a lot to like from the four new LEGO Marvel 2022 kits. The Wolverine build is certainly a highlight, as it shows that the LEGO Group may very well be planning out some ambitious collections for later on in the year to finally give the X-Men some love after all this time.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing your LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop and Amazon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!