AirPods Pro see $99 cert. refurb discount with Spacial Audio, more at $150

Today only, Woot is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro in Grade A refurbished condition for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at likely the best price of the holiday season in any condition at $99 off and well below previous mention. Right now, the best Black Friday price we’re expecting to see is $159 as a doorbuster that sure to sell out right away.

Arguably the most compelling aspect of AirPods Pro is the active noise cancellation, which pairs with one of the best transparency modes on the market to deliver an enticing listening experience. That’s alongside newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos that launched earlier this summer on top of other new lossless streaming features. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Make out for less by going with the new 3rd Genderation AirPods instead. Having launched at the end of last month, you’re looking at a redesigned form-factor complete with much of the same MagSafe charging specs to complement its adaptive EQ, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 30-hour playback per charge. Not to mention, a more affordable $175 price tag.

Alternatively, you could go with the first-ever discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones. Having dropped in price for the first time, Amazon is now offering these new releases for $279. That’s a notable savings of $50 and a great chance to take Bose’s state of the art active noise cancellation for a spin.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

