Walmart Black Friday ad 2021: AirPods Pro $159, in-stock PS5, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, more

To close out yet another week of Black Friday 2021 coverage, the long-awaited Walmart ad has finally dropped. Wrapping up all of the early savings we’ve seen from the retailer ahead of the holiday season, we now have a better idea of what to expect. Head below for a full breakdown of the Walmart Black Friday ad 2021.

Walmart finally shares Black Friday 2021 plans in new ad

Opting to kick off its early holiday shopping this year with the second annual Deals for Days sale, Walmart has been rolling out a collection of discounts throughout the month of November so far. But now that we’re almost halfway through the month, never mind nearly a week away from the festivities kicking off, Walmart has finally dropped its Black Friday 2021 ad.

Updating….

This year’s Walmart sale will kick off ahead of Black Friday proper on Monday, November 22 at 7 p.m. EST. As we’ve previously detailed, Walmart+ members will get 3 hours of early access to all of the price cuts. Walmart retail locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The most enticing of all the discounts this time around has to be Apple’s AirPods Pro for $159. These will likely be the now previous-generation pair without the MagSafe charging case, though will still mark a new all-time low at $90 off for those who can live without the added charging feature. We’re also expecting to see Amazon, as well as other retailers match that price.

Walmart’s new ad is also detailing a pretty steep Black Friday 2021 doorbuster on the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm, which will be down to just $109. Last year’s was at $119, and that offer sold out almost immediately. So expect much of the same for this year.

For almost all of these offers, you’ll likely have to have a Walmart+ account in order to lock-in the prices. They’ll likely sell out shortly after going live in the member-only early access, so best get your membership in order now.

Here are the top deals:

onn. 70” Class 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV (100012588) for $398

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS Smart Watch for $109

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds for $159

Up to $750 GC w/ Select iPhone & Samsung



























Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!