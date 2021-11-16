Wyze Alexa- and Assistant-enabled Smart Lock on sale from $98.50, with keypad at $118

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Lock Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt and Keypad Bundle for $117.93 shipped. Normally fetching $155, you’re looking at 23% in savings alongside the second-best price to date that was only beaten once before back in June. You can also score the Wyze Lock on its own for $98.45, down from $130. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Google Assistant support just also rolled out, as well. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, too. Head below for more.

Regardless of if you go with just the Wyze Lock on its own or the keypad bundle, there’s really no beating the value offered by the brand. Though if you’re just looking to bring some smart home functionality to your setup in another sense, the Eve Door and Window sensor makes for a novel way to trigger automations or just check the status. And with a $40 price tag, this brings you some added peace of mind for less.

Complete the front door smart home upgrade by scoring the best price of the year on Ring’s latest wired Video Doorbell. Expected to beat or at least match the upcoming Black Friday price tag, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while making for an affordable way to monitor package deliveries in the process at $40.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

