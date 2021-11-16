Ring’s latest wired Video Doorbell beats the expected Black Friday price at $40 (Save 33%)

B&H currently offers the latest wired Ring Video Doorbell for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, which is what it fetches at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and marking the best price of the year. This is also $2 under the expected Black Friday price, too. Ring’s recent wired Video Doorbell launched earlier this year as the lineup’s most affordable offering, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well-equipped for stopping porch pirates in their tracks. Notable features include 1080p recording alongside Alexa integration, two-way talk, motion detection alerts, and night vision for monitoring activity once the sun goes down. Not to mention if you lock-in today’s discount you’ll be able be up and running for monitoring all of the Black Friday package deliveries. Head below for more.

While the featured Ring Video Doorbell is about as affordable as you’ll find from a front door solution we can recommend, those who don’t mind going with an indoor camera will find that the Blink Mini will suffice at $35. While you won’t be bringing home the doorbell design, this can easily be pointed out the window in order to keep an eye on the porch and other outdoor activities with much the same 1080p feeds.

If HomeKit is a must-have for your smart security needs, we’re tracking a notable price cut on this eufyCam 2C Pro system. Arriving with a pair of weather-resistant cameras and HomeKit Secure Video support, the $50 discount delivers a new all-time low of $270 in the process. That’s alongside some more affordable packages and standalone cameras from $70.

Wired Ring Video Doorbell features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the black 1080p Wired Video Doorbell from Ring. This Wi-Fi doorbell uses your doorbell wiring for power to capture 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 155° horizontal field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and customizable motion detection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!