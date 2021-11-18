Become a Sam’s Club member from $17 with up to $45 in gift cards ahead of Black Friday

Today only, Groupon is currently offering 12-month Sam’s Club membership bundles priced from $17. Should you opt for the $17 membership package, you’ll receive 12 months of club access, a card for another household member, a $20 e-gift card, and a free Member’s Mark pie. Opting for the $27 package delivers the same 12 months of access, household member, $45 e-gift card, a card for another household member, and a free Member’s Mark pie. All-in-all, you’re getting up to $90 in value here and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen outside of discounts that drop the membership to free, but have no extra benefits.

Sam’s Club is known for its wide-ranging Black Friday sales that cover a plethora of areas, including Apple discounts that are exclusive to its members. On top of that, the wholesale club is also a great place to shop for holiday meals thanks to being able to buy in bulk. Not sure where your local Sam’s Club is? Well, swing by the Club Finder to locate the nearest one.

With your Sam’s Club membership, you’ll have access to the club’s Instant Savings promotions and sales. While there’s not a ton there, the next event is starting soon according to Sam’s. However, you should keep an eye on our Sam’s Club guide as we head into Black Friday for the best deals that we find as they happen.

Speaking of Black Friday, we’ve already started to gather the best upcoming sales into one single place so you know exactly where to go for specific discounts. Just yesterday, we covered what to expect for Apple, Amazon, and console gaming, all of which are held in our Black Friday guide that’ll have all the individual sales as they go live. So, be sure to bookmark all pages involved so you can easily return to them and shop next week.

