Best of Black Friday 2021 – Amazon: Echo speakers from $15, Fire TV Lite $18, more

Black Friday 2021 is beginning to come into focus, and now we’re sifting through all of the discounts in order to highlight the most notable markdowns. On the Amazon front, the company has plenty in-store come next week spanning its entire table of Echo speakers, E-readers, and other in-house devices. Head below for this year’s Best of Black Friday guide for the online giant as we detail all of the best Amazon offers on the horizon.

When does Black Friday 2021 start at Amazon?

As we’ve seen from previous years, Amazon will be launching its festivities earlier than Black Friday proper. While discounts have been going live throughout the month of November so far, we’re expecting the official sale to kick off on Sunday, November 21.

As always, Amazon will be offering a rotating cast of deals in the lead up to Black Friday, with a fresh batch of price drops coming each morning at 3 a.m. ET. So through Thanksgiving week, it’s quite possible we’ll see additional markdowns go live from the retailer on all of its in-house gear.

Amazon Echo speakers lead the way

While Amazon did have a hardware event earlier this fall, it’s likely that not too many of the new releases will be seeing discounts come Black Friday. Instead, we’re expecting the retailer to roll out deep discounts across the rest of its lineup of Alexa-enabled speakers and smart displays. Prices will be starting at $14.99, with the third-generation Echo Dot providing one of the more affordable ways to get into the Amazon smart home ecosystem this holiday season.

All of its other latest releases will be seeing price cuts, too. One of the more anticipated markdowns will surely be on the flagship Echo Show 10, which should be dropping to $189.99. This will be one of the first discounts of the year and a match of the best price yet last set on Prime Day.

We might even see the first price cut on the new Amazon Smart Thermostat, too. Though how far it falls from the usual $69.99 price tag is still up in the air.

Deep discounts on Fire TV on the horizon, too

On the Fire TV side of Amazon’s roster, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming discounts. Come Black Friday, we’ll be seeing the best prices of the year across its entire stable of streaming media players headlined by Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $34.99 (Reg. $50). This will be one of the very first discounts on the new release and match the all-time low. Expect to see Amazon’s other streaming media players starting at $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite (Reg. $30), with different price points going up from there.

Amazon won’t just be discounting its in-house streaming devices, though, as we’re also going to be seeing some of the very first markdowns across its new Omni Fire TV series from $299.99. Black Friday is historically the best time of year to score a television of any kind, and Amazon will be making good on that with some fitting price cuts. These just released at the end of October and will be as much as $150 off alongside the new Fire TV 4-Series models.

Save on Amazon Kindle and Fire tablets this Black Friday

And last up from Amazon, it’s all but confirmed that the company will be delivering deep discounts across its lineup of Fire tablets and Kindle E-readers. We have a pretty good idea of what to expect, given that the entry-level Kindle will start at $49.99 (Reg. $90) with prices going up from there. As of now, there’s no telling if the just-released Kindle Paperwhite 5 will go on sale for the first time, or if we’ll have to wait until next year to see any kind of markdown.

And then, on the Fire tablet front, we’ll be seeing the new Fire HD 10 returning to the best price offered by Amazon yet of $99.99 (Reg. $150). If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative or specifically for the kids, other models will be starting at $44.99.

What are you most looking forward to this Black Friday season at Amazon? Sound off in the comments down below.

