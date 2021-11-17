Best of Black Friday 2021 – Gaming: PS5, Xbox Series X, OLED Switch, game deals, more

It’s that time of year again where we prep folks for the best Black Friday game deals. We have already outlined what to expect from Amazon, and now it’s time to round up all of the deepest price drops on the way for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch gamers. As I’m sure anyone reading this will already know, the console situation isn’t going to be pretty, but we will be in the trenches to make sure every possible in-stock listing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is front and center, much like the highly sought-after new Nintendo Switch OLED model, Black Friday console bundle, and more. Head below for a closer look and be ready to go as early as this weekend for the best chance at the lowest prices.

Black Friday PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles:

While we have a pretty good idea of what the best Black Friday game deals are going to be (see the list below), the PS5 and Series X/S situation is going to be a disaster once again, much like it has since the consoles “released” to the public initially. At this point we do know Walmart will have Black Friday stock available for Playstation 5 proper and the digital version as well as both current-generation Xbox consoles, but there are no deals here and you’ll just have to follow 9to5Toys on Twitter for the scheduled and timed announcements for each of them, plus cross your fingers and hope you get lucky actually checking out with one.

There have been some rumors that select stores, including GameStop, have mandates in place to hold stock for these sought-after gaming holiday gifts for in-store shoppers as well as to ensure there is at least some stock available online come Thanksgiving and Black Friday. But as I’m sure you can imagine, that is going to be a mess, and you’ll have to get super lucky waiting outside of a GameStop to only potentially get one. The best we can do at this point is to recommend folks keep a close eye on our Twitter feed for updates as they comes in.

It would be a smart idea to be around early this Sunday morning, as we could see our first blast of in-stock listings go live then.

Upcoming Nintendo Black Friday console and hardware deals:

Before breaking down the actual Nintendo Black Friday game deals, let’s take a look at the hardware situation. We know from the official Black Friday ad that the special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle will once again be this year’s holiday bundle and will include a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. It’s set to go live starting on November 21, 2021 for $299.99 and will likely be available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, among others for an extremely limited time, and then pop in and out of stock throughout the rest of the week.

However, most folks will likely be looking to get hands-on with the OLED Switch model we reviewed just after release – which most likely isn’t going to be easy. As of right now, the only confirmation we know of on the $350 upgraded console is at Target, despite the fact that it could very well be in and out of stock at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart, again, starting as early as this Sunday. You’ll want to stay locked to the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute details so you don’t miss what will likely be extremely limited in-stock listings.

We are also expecting the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit AR-based set to drop to $59.99, or $40 off the MSRP at just about all retailers as early as November 21, 2021. That deal will join the advertised Ring Fit Adventure set at $25 off dropping as early as Sunday, but we aren’t sure which retailers just yet.

Upcoming Black Friday Xbox/PlayStation game deals

Now let’s run down the best Black Friday game deals on the PlayStation and Xbox side of things, before we dive into the offers below. Much like year’s past, Walmart and Target are dominating the landscape with the lowest prices out there, but as expected we really aren’t quite sure what Amazon and GameStop will have in store just yet, never mind Best Buy. If years past are any indication at all, and it likely will be, the Walmart listings especially will mark the lowest these titles will drop outside of extremely limited doorbuster offers and you can go to Amazon and GameStop to match those prices at best.

Assassins Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+) Walmart/Target

(Reg. $40+) Walmart/Target Avengers $15 (Reg. $25+) Target

(Reg. $25+) Target Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $40+) Walmart

(Reg. $40+) Walmart Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $39 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s about time $25 (Reg. $40+) Walmart

(Reg. $40+) Walmart Cyberpunk $10 (Reg. $30+) Target

(Reg. $30+) Target Death Stranding $40 (Reg. $60) Target

(Reg. $60) Target Deathloop $25 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Demon Souls $40 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Far Cry 6 $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart FIFA 22 $30 (Reg. $60) Target/Meijer

(Reg. $60) Target/Meijer Madden 22 from $26 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart NBA 2k22 from $26 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart NHL 22 from $26 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart PGA Tour 2k21 $20 (Reg. $40+) Walmart

(Reg. $40+) Walmart Ghost of Tsushima PS5 $50 (Reg. $70) Target

(Reg. $70) Target GTAV Premium Edition $14 (Reg. $30+) Walmart

(Reg. $30+) Walmart Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60) Walmart/Target

(Reg. $60) Walmart/Target Jedi Fallen Order – Star Wars $14 (Reg. $25+) Walmart

(Reg. $25+) Walmart MLB The Show 21 $20 (Reg. $60) Walmart/Target

(Reg. $60) Walmart/Target Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $40+) Target

(Reg. $40+) Target Ratchet and Clank $50 (Reg. $70) Walmart

(Reg. $70) Walmart Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $60) Walmart/Target

(Reg. $60) Walmart/Target Sonic Colors Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40) Walmart

(Reg. $40) Walmart Spider-Man Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Star Wars Squadrons $14 (Reg. $30+) Walmart

Upcoming Black Friday Switch game deals

On the Nintendo side of the best upcoming Black Friday game deals, we already know from the official Nintendo Black Friday ad that many of its first-party games will drop to $40. However, Walmart and Target are already advertising deals even better than that. Once again, you can expect price matches from Amazon and GameStop. Even if some of these rock-bottom prices sell out before you get your hands on them, you will find many of these titles for a few bucks more elsewhere after the initial rush.

Mario + Rabbids $14 (Reg. $30+) Walmart

(Reg. $30+) Walmart Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60) Walmart/Target

(Reg. $60) Walmart/Target Paper Mario The Oragami King $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Fire Emblem Three Houses $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Lego Worlds $14 (Reg. $30+) Walmart

(Reg. $30+) Walmart Sonic Colors Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40) Walmart

(Reg. $40) Walmart Splatoon 2 $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

(Reg. $60) Walmart Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition $35 (Reg. $60) Walmart

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!