PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox with metallic D-pad nears all-time low at $29.50

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox at $29.49 shipped. Down from $35, today’s deal is within $1 of our last mention and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While this controller might be designed for Xbox, the USB nature allows for it to work on both console or PC. On top of that, it features a unique diamond texture on the back and metallic D-pad on the front. Plus, the 3.5mm headphone jack makes communicating with teammates a simple task. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider picking up this VOYEE wireless Xbox controller while it’s on sale for $23.50 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Sure it’s not made by PowerA and you’ll be lacking the share button, but this is a great spare controller to keep at your desk.

For other Xbox and gaming news, we’ve got you covered with plenty of coverage from the past few days. Notably, we took a look at the best console and game deals that we expect to see this Black Friday. On top of that, earlier today we found the best game deals from around the web, and just now located a sale on the Xbox Series S bundled with some necessary accessories both in stock and on sale right now.

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox:

Ergonomic video game controller with standard button layout including new share button

Wired Controller features dual rumble motors and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Diamond-texture grip on back and metallic d-pad on front

Headset dial for game audio or chat mute via 3.5mm stereo headset jack

