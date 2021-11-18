Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, WarioWare $41, Returnal $43, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering the new Mario Party Superstars for $48.99 shipped. Currently listed at $52.99, the special ADSMARIO pre-order code is now working once again, offering up to best post-release price tag we have tracked. Your next best bet would be the $51 price tag over on eBay Daily Deals. This one is still listed at $55 via Amazon and was not mentioned in the official Nintendo Black Friday ad. While we could see doorbuster offers on this one, it did not appear in our Best of Black Friday 2021 gaming guide, and considering this is a brand new Nintendo release there’s no telling whether or not it will get much more affordable anyway. This is the latest entry in Nintendo’s Mushroom Kingdom party game with over 100 mini games for you and the family to enjoy this holiday season. Learn more in our coverage of the latest Nintendo Direct. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including WarioWare: Get It Together, Returnal, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Cuphead, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and much more.

