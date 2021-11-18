Score Xbox Series S right now with a Microsoft headset and controller at $410 (up to $15 off)

Today only, Adorama is now offering the Xbox Series S Console bundled with a Microsoft Xbox Wired Stereo Headset and an official Xbox Wireless Controller for $409.99 shipped. While this is essentially just $15 off the total full-price value of each item in the bundle, it’s hard to say how readily available Xbox Series S is going to be between now and when shipping shuts down before the December holidays. While we could see opportunities to score the console on its own between now and then, those listings will likely go out of stock faster than any one would hope for. The add-ons here are quite universal and useful as well. This might very well be the best and easiest way to ensure one is under the tree this year — without having to score a bundle full of stuff you won’t need or want. More details below.

If you already have the Series S/X in your game room, you can find the 2021 Xbox Stereo Headset marked down at Amazon for just over $46 shipped at Amazon. Same goes for the currently $15 off Shock Blue Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller. But if you must have the Series S awaiting come the end of December, today’s readily available bundle offer is worth consideration.

For more details on Black Friday gaming deals, you’ll want to hit up our 2021 guide on the best upcoming game and console deals we featured yesterday afternoon.

Then swing right over to this morning’s console game roundup for some early price drops ahead of the Black Friday rush.

More on Xbox Series S:

The next generation of gaming brings our largest digital launch library yet to our smallest Xbox ever. With more dynamic worlds, faster load times, and the addition of Xbox Game Pass (sold separately), the all-digital Xbox Series S is the best value in gaming. Games built with the Xbox Series S development kit showcase significantly reduced load times and stunning visuals at up to 120FPS.

