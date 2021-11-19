Microsoft’s Black Friday Xbox digital game sale now live! Over 700 games from $4.50

Microsoft has now launched the official digital Black Friday Xbox game sale. Taking to the Xbox Wire this morning, it was only matter of time until Microsoft got in on this year’s festivities with the Xbox digital games and the wait is over. You’re looking at up 67% off over 700 digital games as well as up to 75% off titles from Xbox Game Studios and more. While much of the best advertised Black Friday prices are already live on physical games — the new Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, and Far Cry 6 just to name a few — we are now tracking a massive collection of digital Xbox games you can score right from the couch starting from just $4.50. Head below for a closer look at the digital Black Friday Xbox game sale.

Digital Black Friday Xbox game sale:

The digital Black Friday Xbox game sale is now in full swing with up to 75% off over 700 games to load up your back catalogue and more. One thing to keep in mind here is that many of the best games, including new releases, are matched in physical form from other retailers for Black Friday. You’ll find all of those offers ready and waiting for your in our master Black Friday game deals roundup right here. And just in case you’re wondering, we are still waiting for a Black Friday-worthy price drop on the new Forza Horizon 5 (the brief $51 offer from earlier this week is no more), finger’s crossed.

Browse through some of the highlight offers from the Black Friday Xbox game sale below:

Here are the rest of the now live physical Black Friday console games from $10, some new all-time lows on official Xbox headsets from just $15, and our picks for the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S.

More details from Microsoft:

Get amazing deals on over 700 games. It’s a great time to stock up on games including those blockbusters you’ve been meaning to pick up like Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, Back 4 Blood, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and more. Save up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios…Psychonauts 2, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Rare Replay, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and many more.

